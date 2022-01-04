After four gruelling years, Zondo pleased to be handing over inquiry report

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the second part of the report would come at the end of January followed by the last part of the report at the end of February.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said it had been a gruelling four years since the inception of the state capture commission of inquiry.

Zondo has handed the first part of the report over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The commission has heard testimony from hundreds of witnesses detailing their account of events in terms of how the state was captured.

- [FULL SPEECH] Ramaphosa receives report into state capture

Zondo made his way first into the Union Building’s media room, followed by President Ramaphosa.

“It’s been gruelling four years of the commission and in a few days’ time, on 9 January we will complete four years since the announcement of the establishment of the commission. Three years of that period was the hearing of oral evidence by the commission.”

In his short remarks, he disclosed what would be inside part one of the state capture commission of inquiry report.

“In part one of the report, we’ve got three volumes. Volume one deals with the South African Airways and its associated companies. Volume two deals with the New Age and volume three deals with Sars as well as the topic of public procurement in South Africa.”

He said the second part of the report would come at the end of January followed by the last part of the report at the end of February.

“We are very pleased that we were able to deliver part one of the report. I just want to take this chance to thank the legal, investigation teams, the secretariat and everybody who has made it possible for us to deliver part one to the president.”

Zondo will now work on the second part of the report, which will be made available at the end of the month.

WATCH: SAA, Sars & TNA feature in part one of state capture report