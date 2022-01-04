AA: Despite fuel price drop, review of fuel price structure still needed

From the stroke of midnight, the price of 93 octane will decrease by 71 cents a litre, 95 octane is going down by 68 cents and you'll have to fork out about 68 cents less for diesel.

JOHANNESBURG - If you need to fill your car up, you may want to wait until Wednesday.

From the stroke of midnight, the price of 93 octane will decrease by 71 cents a litre, 95 octane is going down by 68 cents and you'll have to fork out about 68 cents less for diesel.

If you use paraffin, the next litre will cost you 71 cents less.

There's been a strengthening of the rand and stable oil prices, likely leading to this drop.

The Automobile Association also said that with Omicron resulting in considerable infection rates in the northern hemisphere, there was a possibility of lower consumer and industrial demand.

The AA's Layton Beard: "The reduction in fuel prices across the board is obviously welcome news but the current high fuel prices must still be a driving force for a review of the fuel price structure as well as an audit of the existing prices within that structure."