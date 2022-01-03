Work will continue despite ANC offices being affected by Parly fire - Majodina

It's understood the sprinklers had been turned off before the blaze and the fire alarm only sounded once emergency teams were already on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - As parliament gave an update after a massive fire, the African National Congress (ANC) said its offices had mostly been affected by the blaze.

On Monday, ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina said this would not stop the business of Parliament from continuing.

"Yes, our offices have burned down, it has all the information and documents but the human beings - being ourselves, the warm bodies - are there and we are going to do our job. There are areas where you can store information and be able to interact robustly with that information."

She said they were similarly affected when a fire broke out in parliament last year but work continued.

"Even then my office burned down; close to 10 offices of the ANC burned down. But we did not give up, we still did our work, and we are going to do our work again now".

Majodina said they would not speculate on what caused the fire, and they remained committed to carrying out their parliamentary duties.

The massive blaze that started on Sunday and gutted large parts of the building has been extinguished while a 49-year-old man has been arrested on charges of arson and theft.

Presiding offers including National speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula have been assessing the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, Parliament said Hawks' forensic investigators could only enter the fire-ravaged premises once they were been declared safe by firefighters.

It's understood the sprinklers had been turned off before the blaze and the fire alarm only sounded once emergency teams were already on the scene.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Fire analyst Pamela Sinyosi said compliance was one of the issues that should be investigated.

"I would say it has something to do with compliance; there were things that were supposed to happen but didn't happen. You have your smoke detectors that should detect that is smoke, where this smoke this fire obviously, and unfortunately that did not happen".