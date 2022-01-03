WATA chairperson injured, wife killed in KZN shooting

It's understood the couple was driving from a funeral over the weekend along with other passengers - when gunmen traveling in another vehicle opened fire on them in Escort.

DURBAN - Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) chairperson Shandu Mbatha's wife has been shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's understood the couple was driving from a funeral over the weekend - along with other passengers - when gunmen traveling in another vehicle opened fire on them in Estcourt.

Mbatha sustained gunshot wounds and is recovering in hospital.

"She died at the scene and the other three people that were in the car were injured. The motive is unknown at the moment but we know that one of them is the chairperson of the taxi association," said KZN police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele.