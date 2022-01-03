Traffic authorities stationed at major highways across SA

A heavy flow of vehicles is expected to peak on Monday afternoon especially on routes including the N7, N1 and N2 highways.

CAPE TOWN - Traffic authorities are stationed at major highways across the country monitoring the roads as people return from holiday.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging motorists to avoid driving at night.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane has urged motorists to comply with traffic rules.

"We are expecting traffic congestion today. The last group of holidaymakers are travelling back to their destinations as holidays come to an end."