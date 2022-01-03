Ramaphosa to receive first part of state capture report on Tuesday

The commission's final report will be submitted to the president in three parts.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the first part of the state capture report at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The Presidency said that the handover would happen at 3:30pm in the afternoon.

Ramaphosa has until 30 June this year to submit the document to Parliament, with an indication of his intention regarding the implementation of the commission's recommendations.

For over two years, the commission has been investigating serious graft allegations and fraud committed under former President Jacob Zuma's administration.