Preliminary investigation clears Howe noodles in EC child deaths

The children from Motherwell lost their lives allegedly after easting Howe noodles bought from a local spaza shop in November last year.

CAPE TOWN - A preliminary investigation has revealed that Howe noodles did not cause the deaths of three Eastern Cape children.

The National Consumer Commission probed the supply of unsafe goods that were potentially a risk to the public from Grandisync CC.

The company's legal representative Hennie Huisamen on Monday said: “What is important from the investigation, it’s a fact now, is that it wasn’t our noodles that were consumed in those incidents.”

Huisamen said tests conducted by the SAPS laboratory confirmed the cause of death was poisoning by TermiFos, an agricultural insecticide.

“We also did independent tests on the products that is found to be within all the reasonable industry standards, so it is safe to use.”

The commission is expected to make its findings known in the coming days.