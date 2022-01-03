Police appeal for information after body of baby found on N12 near Klerksdorp

No arrests have been made with the police pleading with anyone who has information that can assist to contact the Stilfontein station.

Please be warned this story contains graphic details and may upset sensitive readers.

JOHANNESBURG- North West police are calling for the public’s help in a murder case after the body of an infant was spotted along the N12 near Klerksdorp on New Year’s Day.

The grim discovery was made by a passerby who immediately alerted authorities.

The body of the 13-day-old baby boy was found with his hands and legs tied and on further investigation officers at the scene discovered bruises on his body.

"The infant, whose hands and legs were tied with a plastic bag, was found wearing a grey trouser with a white vest and covered with a cloth,” said the police's Amanda Funani.

Meanwhile, police are separately probing a murder and attempted murder case after the body of a woman with gunshot wounds was discovered in the bushes in Hebron near Ga-Rankuwa by passersby.

Funani said that a man was recovering in hospital after he was found near the woman’s body

"During investigations, the police further discovered the man who was still alive and summoned the ambulance. It was established that both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds on their upper bodies. At this stage, the motive for this incident is still unknown,” Funani said.

No arrests have been made in both cases.