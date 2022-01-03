Parly fire suspect had to be rescued after being trapped in blaze

A man who was arrested in connection with the fire is expected to appear in court on Tuesday on charges of arson and theft after he was found on the premises without permission.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties are calling for Parliament to ensure that the work of MPs is not disrupted by the fire that gutted the National Assembly.

Parliament's presiding officers held a briefing just hours after the blaze was reported on Sunday, where they said that arrangements would be made to ensure that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa goes ahead next month.

MPs want arrangements to be made to ensure that the various portfolio committees continue with their duties while investigations, as well as repair work and renovations to the building, are carried out.

The presiding officers are due to meet with relevant roleplayers, including Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, on Monday as investigators try to piece together the circumstances of the blaze and respond to questions about an alleged breach of security at a national keypoint.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appealed to the public to hold off on speculating about the reasons for the disaster and wait for investigations to conclude what happened.

The suspect in custody is yet to be charged but it is believed that he is facing charges of breaking and entering, arson and theft as he was allegedly caught with suspected stolen Parliament property.

CCTV footage shows him in the building from around 2am on Sunday and he subsequently had to be rescued by firefighters after being trapped in the blaze.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has arrived in Cape Town and was set to be briefed by officials.

Firefighters are also hoping to finally extinguish the last embers, especially on the fourth floor where wooden floors and bookshelves are still smoldering.