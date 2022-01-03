Parliament's presiding officers to meet on Monday to assess fire damage

Firefighters were still on the scene on Monday morning, carrying out damping down operations after bringing the blaze under control on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's presiding officers will meet with relevant roleplayers later on Monday, including Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, to assess the damage caused by the massive fire in Parliament.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court on charges of arson and theft on Tuesday.

It's also emerged that the water sprinkler system had been turned off.

Political parties have reacted with shock following the devastating fire.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba: "If these people can go to the extent of now burning our Parliament, a place where have to use it as politicians to protect our country, then we are in real big trouble."