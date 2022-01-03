Nehawu in Parly wants to know why its members not at work when fire broke out

Branch secretary of Nehawu in Parliament, Temba Gubula, said that he was shocked to learn from a shop steward that the members were not at work.

CAPE TOWN - Branch secretary of Nehawu in Parliament, Temba Gubula, said that none of the union's members were on scene when a fire broke out at Parliament, an aspect that required some explaining.

When Nehawu received word of the devastating blaze that broke out early on Sunday morning, they immediately contacted their members to find out if they were safe.

"We were concerned because we normally have our members in the protection services that work the night shift, so we were concerned about their safety," Gubula said.

"We were told by the shop steward there that for December, management had told them not to work weekends and public holidays because of the budgetary constraints to pay them overtime and public holiday rates. It's something that is shocking to us because Parliament is the national key that must be guarded 24/7," he said.

Gubula said that they could not understand how management placed money over the safety of Parliament.

"That's what we heard as the union. We will engagement management to ascertain why was the decision taken without consulting the union that represents those workers?" Gubula said.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the blaze and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.