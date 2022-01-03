More firefighters deployed to battle Parly blaze

Parliament said there were six firefighting appliances and a hydraulic platform with 34 firefighters battling the flames.

CAPE TOWN - More firefighters have been sent to Parliament in an effort to extinguish a flare up on the roof of the National Assembly building on Monday.

Parliament said there were six firefighting appliances and a hydraulic platform with 34 firefighters battling the flames.

Earlier, risky high temperature levels were reported at the building that has been gutted by Sunday blaze.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “We’re experiencing a flare up on the back parts of the roof of the National Assembly, which is rapidly engulfing a significant portion of the roof. Firefighters are working bravely and very hard to bring it under control.”

One person of interest has been arrested on charges of arson and theft.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said details of what happened should emerge in court.

“We will wait for the investigations to be concluded and then we can report on what has happened or if there are details that will emerge during the course of the trial of the person who has been charged, we will hear them then.”