Mayor Malatjie’s death a remind to be safe on the roads - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the death of Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie was a national loss and yet another painful reminder of the dangers of the country's roads.

The mayor and her husband died in a crash while travelling between Kwa-Mhlanga and Emalahleni on Sunday night.

The couple passed away in hospital after their car collided with a bakkie.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle died on the scene.

As many prepare to travel back home following the festive season break, Mbalula has called for caution on the nation’s roads.

“This is yet another tragic passing of South Africans on our roads since the start of the festive season. As we head back to our places of work, I urge all South Africans driving on our roads to be on high alert and observe all the rules of the road. I send my sincere condolences to the families of all those involved in this tragic accident and to many that have lived through this terrible experience over the festive season period. All these are shared national loss and yet more sad reminders to all of us to be more careful, more caring for each other and more responsible on the roads,” Minister Mbalula said in a statement.