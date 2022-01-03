KZN man arrested for killing his ex-fiancé’s lover

Asanda Dlamini's body was found by police over the weekend after the suspect led them to a location where he allegedly buried him.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a 40-year-old man linked to the kidnapping and killing of another man that he accused of being in a relationship with his ex-fiancé.

Asanda Dlamini went missing in October last year.

His body was found by police over the weekend after the suspect led them to a location where he allegedly buried Dlamini's remains.

The suspect is due to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said: “The skeletal remains were found in the bushes. The suspect was arrested and charged for kidnapping and murder. It’s alleged he kidnapped and killed Dlamini for dating his ex- fiancé.”