Ipid investigates after WC cop allegedly kills his girlfriend

CAPE TOWN - A police officer in Piketberg, in the Western Cape, has handed himself over to police after allegedly shooting his girlfriend.

It's understood the victim was walking with friends and relatives when she was attacked on Sunday while another woman was injured in that incident.

Police said the officer was off duty when the assault happened.

The suspect followed the victim in his private vehicle and eventually caught up with the group she was with.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Grace Langa on Monday said they were investigating.

“They spoke while she was outside the car but she was holding the man’s hand, that’s what eyewitnesses said, indicating that something was not right. All of a sudden, the police officer cocked the gun and shot the lady.”