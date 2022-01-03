Fuel prices to drop on Wednesday

The Central Energy Fund on Monday announced that the retail price of petrol (93) will decrease by 71 cents a litre, while 95 will decrease by 68 cents.

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers are getting some relief early in the new year with fuel prices set to fall on Wednesday.

The wholesale price of diesel will be lowered by 67.8 cents a litre

While the price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 71 cents a litre.

The rand has regained some of its strength, improving the price of petrol back below R20 a litre.

“The rand depreciated, on average, against the US Dollar (from 15.40 to 15.92 rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by about 29.00 cents per litre,” the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in a statement.”