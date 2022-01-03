Five NW families report damage to their homes following flash floods

The JP Marks Local Municipality said arrangements were being made to assist residents in Ikageng and Promosa who were affected by the localised flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The JB Marks Municipality in the North West said so far, five families have reported damage to their homes following flash floods that occurred in the area on Sunday.

Mop-up operations began on Monday morning after several roads - such as the N12 between Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom - had to be closed off.

The municipality said most roads had been cleared and were now open to traffic.

At least five families experienced damage to their homes ranging from caved in roofs to flooding inside the houses due to the heavy rain.

Municipal spokesperson Willie Maphosa said where necessary, the families would be moved.

"The municipality will be supplying some salvage sheets, mattresses, blankets and arrangements are also being looked into to see whether it is possible to provide temporary accommodation.”

Maphosa said disaster teams were still on standby for distress calls and continued to monitor the situation.