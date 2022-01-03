Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie killed in car crash

Details around the crash remain unclear but Eyewitness News understands that a delegation from the provincial government is on its way to the Malatjie household to gather more information.

JOHANNESBURG - Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie has been killed in a car accident on Monday morning.

It’s unclear where the crash happened but it's understood that Malatjie was travelling in Mpumalanga with her husband at the time.

He was also killed.

Details around the crash remain unclear but Eyewitness News understands that a delegation from the provincial government is on its way to the Malatjie household to gather more information.

Malatji had been the mayor of Emalahleni since 2018.