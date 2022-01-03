ANC in Nkangala hails late Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie as committed activist

The mayor and her husband, Esau Malatjie, died in an accident while travelling between Kwamhlanga and Emalahleni on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Nkangala is remembering Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie as a committed activist who played a key role in stabilising governance and systems in her local municipality.

The mayor and her husband, Esau Malatjie, died in an accident while travelling between Kwamhlanga and Emalahleni on Sunday night.

Their car collided with a bakkie - the driver of the bakkie died on the scene while the couple passed away in hospital.

Linah Malatjie served as Nkangala mayor from 2011 before being redeployed to Emalahleni in 2014.

She was officially sworn in as Emalahleni mayor after the 2016 local government elections.