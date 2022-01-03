ANC in Nkangala hails late Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie as committed activist
The mayor and her husband, Esau Malatjie, died in an accident while travelling between Kwamhlanga and Emalahleni on Sunday night.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Nkangala is remembering Emalahleni Mayor Linah Malatjie as a committed activist who played a key role in stabilising governance and systems in her local municipality.
Their car collided with a bakkie - the driver of the bakkie died on the scene while the couple passed away in hospital.
Linah Malatjie served as Nkangala mayor from 2011 before being redeployed to Emalahleni in 2014.
She was officially sworn in as Emalahleni mayor after the 2016 local government elections.
Ive been updated on the terrible news of the passing of Emalahleni Mayor, Mrs Linah Malatjie & her husband. They were involved in a head on crash that resulted in 3 fatalities - authorities are investigating. I send my condolences to their families, these are terrible news.FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 3, 2022
Rest in peace Emalahleni Mayor Ms Linah Malatjie #RestInPeace @MpumalangaGov @EmalahleniN @Lowvelder @RISEfmNEWS pic.twitter.com/y5eKAtPRE8Gcis_mpumalangaProvince (@GCISMpumalanga) January 3, 2022
Nkangala ANC spokesperson Sello Matshoga said that Malatjie’s passing was a great loss to the ANC and the community.
"Her key focus as the executive mayor was on the accelerated service delivery programme which was underway across the city. We are forever grateful for her selfless contribution to the freedom of the people of South Africa," Matshoga said.
He said that she belonged to a generation of post-apartheid activists.
"The ANC will remember her as a committed activist who served in our structure in various capacities. She belonged to the generation of the post-apartheid activists who gave empathy to our struggles beyond the unbanning. Comrade Linah Malatjie was the forefront of the struggle towards the advancement of women, emancipation and empowerment," he said.
A delegation from the Mpumalanga government has gone to visit the Malatjie family and is expected to give further details afterwards.