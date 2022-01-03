480 people arrested for various crime in Gauteng on New Year's Eve

People were arrested for possession of illegal firearms, drunken driving, dealing in drugs, being in possession of suspected stolen vehicles and being in the country illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said that over 480 people were arrested in Gauteng for crimes on New Year's Eve.

Law enforcement operations took place in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Sedibeng and the West Rand.

Provincial police spokesperson, Dimakatso Sello: "The Gauteng police, together with other law enforcement agencies, were out in full swing to ensure that the public of Gauteng are safe during the New Year's Eve celebrations and beyond as they intensified crime prevention duties and visibility across the province. Various disruptive operations were conducted simultaneously."

Sello said that these suspects were expected to appear in various magistrates' courts this week.