30 COVID fatalities, 4,379 new infections recorded in SA

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 91,228.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 91,228.

Over that same timeframe, 4,379 tests also came back positive - it's a positivity rate of 23.1%.

Just under 28 million vaccines have been administered but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.

Adults can then get a booster shot after that second shot.