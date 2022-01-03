30 COVID fatalities, 4,379 new infections recorded in SA
These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24 hours, take the country's known death toll to 91,228.
JOHANNESBURG - Thirty more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.
Over that same timeframe, 4,379 tests also came back positive - it's a positivity rate of 23.1%.
Just under 28 million vaccines have been administered but many people still need to go back and get their second Pfizer shots.
Adults can then get a booster shot after that second shot.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 472 436 with 4 379 new cases reported. Today 30 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 91 228 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 197 017 with a recovery rate of 92.1% pic.twitter.com/vSPtZYuA4DDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) January 2, 2022