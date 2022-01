3 killed, 70 injured in bus crash near Polokwane

POLOKWANE - Three people have been killed and at least 70 others injured in a bus crash near Polokwane.

Emergency services said the bus rolled on the N1 highway in the Matoks area on Monday morning.

The surviving passengers suffered minor to serious injuries.

Officials are now investigating the cause of the accident.