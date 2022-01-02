KZN SAPS probe murder case after man fatally stabbed girlfriend

The following story contains graphic details of a violent crime.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation has been opened into the horrific case of a man who stabbed and killed his own girlfriend in Zambia Amaoti, Kwazulu-Natal.

The murder took place inside the victim's home.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the man actively mutilating her abdomen.

He then allegedly tried to attack police officers, who then shot and killed him.



Three nine mm empty cartridges were found on the scene and the knife was also recovered.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate's Grace Langa said: “Police found the 34-year-old man cutting the girlfriend’s body and it looked like someone who was conducting a post-mortem to the body.”

The identity of the female victim is not yet known, as investigations continuing.