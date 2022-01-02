CoJ MMC Tembe: We are planning on tackling more general crimes in 2022

With areas such as Hillbrow traditionally a hotspot for crime especially over new year, Safety MMC David Tembe said there will be change in the City of Johanneburg this year.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Joburg officials say they are planning to tackle more general crimes and pollution for 2022.

He said there are plans for change also to keep the city clean: “We had a workshop were Pikitup is going to look at having bins at every corner [of the city].”

And he said there is a plan for general crime: “Remember, we had over 1500 officials that were said to be unqualified. They were qualified but that was just a political gimmick. We will try put those 1,500 officials in the inner city and ensure that wherever we have our CCTV cameras, they are being monitored.”