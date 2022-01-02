9 people pass away in 2 separate head-on collisions on N1 in Limpopo

Six people were killed on the N1 north near the Capricorn Plaza when a sedan was recklessly overtaking and crashed into a minibus.

JOHANNESBURG - Nine people have died in two separate head-on collisions on the N1 in Limpopo in the past 24 hours.

Six people were killed on the N1 north near the Capricorn Plaza when a sedan was recklessly overtaking and crashed into a minibus.

Both drivers and four passengers died on the scene.

In a separate accident, three people were killed on the N1 outside Mookgophong when two vehicles collided head-on.

The Limpopo Transport Department say both accidents were caused by reckless and negligent driving.

The department’s spokesperson Mike Maringa said: “The number of ongoing vehicle collisions in the past few days are an indication that drivers are very impatient and drive at a very high speed. The MEC is calling on those travelling out of the province to budget extra time so that they can drive at a normal speed and to be patient at the toll gates where traffic congestion is expected this afternoon.”