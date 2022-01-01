‘Thank you for loving our father’: Archbishop Desmond Tutu laid to rest

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has bid farewell to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero of the struggle against apartheid, in a funeral stripped of pomp but freighted with tears and showered with drizzles of rain.

Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90, triggering grief among South Africans and tributes from world leaders for a life spent fighting injustice.

Famous for his modesty, Tutu gave instructions for a simple, no-frills ceremony, with a cheap coffin, donations for charity instead of floral tributes, followed by an eco-friendly cremation.

Family, friends, clergy and politicians gathered at Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral where, for years, Tutu used the pulpit to rail against a brutal white minority regime. That is where he will be buried.

"We thank you for loving our father ... because we shared him with the world, you share part of the love you held for with us, so we are thankful," said Tutu's daughter, Mpho.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the eulogy, accorded Tutu a special category funeral, usually designated for presidents and very important people.

In his eulogy he said Tutu had left a formidable legacy, adding that he had refused to stand down in the face of apartheid and was delivering God’s work.

He said the most fitting tribute we could pay was to take up the cause of social justice for which he tirelessly campaigned throughout his life.

Ramaphosa honoured the Arch by declaring his funeral a Special Official Funeral - Category 1, which normally includes ceremonial elements by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

However, in this case, and based on the Arch’s wishes, the SANDF ceremonial content was limited to the handing over of the national flag to the Tutu family.

WEEK OF MOURNING

South Africa has marked a week of mourning, with several thousand people, filing past a diminutive rope-handled casket made of pine, adorned by a plain bunch of carnations.

Under a grey sky and drizzle, mourners were ushered into the cathedral. Rains, according to historian Khaya Ndwandwe "are a blessing" and show that Tutu's "soul is welcome" to heaven.

Mourners included close friends and family, clergy and guests, including former Irish president Mary Robinson, and Nelson Mandela's widow Graca Machel - with both reading prayers.

Other mourners were Elita, the widow of the last apartheid leader FW de Klerk, who died in November.

Conspicuously absent from the funeral was one of Tutu's best friends, the Dalai Lama. He failed to travel due to advanced age and COVID restrictions, his representative Ngodup Dorjee, told AFP outside the church.

Tutu's long-time friend, retired bishop Michael Nuttall, who was Anglican Church dean when Tutu was the archbishop of Cape Town, delivered a sombre sermon.

"Our partnership struck a chord perhaps in the hearts and minds of many people: a dynamic black leader and his white deputy in the dying years of apartheid; and hey presto, the heavens did not collapse," said Nuttal.

"We were a foretaste of what could be in our wayward, divided nation".

The two forged a strong relationship, illustrating for many how a white leader could work for a black leader. Nuttall went on write a memoir titled "Tutu's Number Two" about their friendship.