South Africans prepare to bid emotional farewell to Desmond Tutu during funeral

CAPE TOWN - South Africa bids farewell on Saturday to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero in its struggle against apartheid, in a funeral set to be stripped of pomp but freighted with tears and smiles.

Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90, triggering grief among South Africans and tributes from world leaders for a life spent fighting injustice.

Famous for his modesty, Tutu gave instructions for a simple, no-frills ceremony, with a cheap coffin, donations for charity instead of floral tributes and an eco-friendly cremation.

The requiem mass will start at 10am at Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral where, for years, Tutu used the pulpit to rail against a brutal white minority regime.

The eulogy will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will then hand South Africa's multicoloured flag to Tutu's widow, Leah - a reminder of her husband's description of the post-apartheid country as the "Rainbow Nation".

A private cremation will be held, and the Arch’s ashes will be interred at the Cathedral.

South Africa has been marking a week of mourning, culminating with two days of lying in state.

Several thousand people, some of whom had travelled across the country, filed past a diminutive rope-handled casket made of pine, adorned simply by a bunch of carnations.

Mourners are expected to include close friends and family, clergy and a few guests, including former Irish president Mary Robinson, who is to read a prayer, and King Letsie III of South Africa's neighbour Lesotho.

Tutu's long-time friend, retired bishop Michael Nuttall, who was Anglican Church dean when Tutu was the archbishop of Cape Town, will deliver the sermon.

The two forged a strong relationship, illustrating for many how a white leader could work for a black leader. Nuttall went on write a memoir titled "Tutu's Number Two" about their friendship.

"They had a very close bond. Particularly in the 1980s, to have a black man and a white man in a collaborative loving intention in association, was in itself a very remarkable testimony," commented the current dean at the cathedral Michael Weeder.

Meanwhile, several roads have been closed ahead of the service in Cape Town.

Just down the road from St. George's Cathedral at the Grand Parade screens have been set up for the public to view the funeral.

The funeral is will likely run for at least two hours.