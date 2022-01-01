Limpopo Health Dept welcomes 45 New Year babies while NW welcomes 34

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the first baby was born a few moments after midnight in the Vhembe District.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Health Department said that by 5 am on Saturday morning, it had welcomed 45 New Year babies who were born at different facilities across the province.

The department said the Vhembe and Mopane Districts had the most deliveries with each of them welcoming 11 babies.

Ramathuba said of the new arrivals, 29 of are girls and 16 are boys. She said the first delivery came at five minutes past midnight.

“It was a girl from Donald Fraser Hospital [and she] weighed 3.38kilograms.”

Meanwhile, the North West welcomed 34 New Year babies by 9 am on Saturday morning, including a set of twins born in the Bojanala District.

The numbers are expected change as authorities continue to update their figures throughout the day.