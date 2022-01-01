KZN woman to appear in court for defrauding Dept of Labour over R13,000

According to the Hawks, she submitted a fraudulent UIF claim to the Department of Labour back in 2018 when she was working for Richards Bay Minerals.

CAPE TOWN - A 44-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Richards Bay Magistrates Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after she was arrested on fraud charges.

The department paid her out over R13,000.

The suspect was arrested on Friday.

A case of fraud was reported at Richards Bay police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit for further investigation.