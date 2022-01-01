Community and family lay to rest seven relatives killed on Christmas Day

The seven victims of an alleged family feud have been laid to rest in Limpopo.

JOHANNESBURG - The seven victims of an alleged family feud have been laid to rest in Limpopo.

Community members and relatives gathered in Jimmy Jones Village to bid a final farewell on New Year’s Day.

ALSO READ:

- No bail for man who killed 7 family members, says Social Development Dept

- Suspect arrested for killing 7 family members was controlling, says relative

- Task team to assist Limpopo family bury 7 relatives killed in mass shooting

They were shot and killed in the early hours of Christmas Day outside Malamulele, reportedly after a dispute over the family home.

52-year-old Enoch Ndou – who handed himself over to police shortly after the incident – made a brief appearance in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court last week amid calls by community members that he should not be granted bail.



Ndou was remanded in custody – with the matter postponed to 5 January.