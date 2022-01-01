Close to 500 people arrested with traffic fines worth R250k in GP

That was during a collaborative New Year's Eve operation involving various law enforcement agencies for Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Close to 500 people have been arrested with traffic fines worth more than R250,000 issued in Gauteng.

Provincial police commissioner and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko joined officers in Joburg as operations were carried out simultaneously across all five districts, including Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Those who were arrested were nabbed for various crimes including drunk driving, being in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, and dealing in drugs.

The police's colonel Dimakatso Sello said: “Traffic fines of more than R250,000 were issued for various offences varying from dangerous weapons, drugs, firearms and liquor.”