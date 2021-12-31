World Council of Churches: Tutu was a churchman of deep faith

CAPE TOWN - A man of enormous courage, an iconic figure for freedom, sharp-witted, a hero of note.

These were just some of the words used to describe the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at a memorial service held at St Alban's Cathedral in Pretoria on Thursday.

It was one of many services held in honour of SA's beloved Arch across the country since his passing on Boxing Day.

The World Council of Churches' Professor Isabel Phiri has added her voice in tribute to Archbishop Tutu.

"Desmond Tutu had a uniquely vibrant personality and infectious laugh. He was much-loved and very loving. He was a churchman of deep faith," Phiri said.

Phiri said that despite the worldwide fame and praise that the Arch's successful work brought him, he remained a humble servant of God.

"With a vision of ubuntu, an ideal of reconciliation and a tactic of non-violence, he, along with Nelson Mandela, and so many allies decisively helped to overthrow the racist, colonial system of apartheid," Phiri said.

Tutu's body is lying in repose at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town for a second day on Friday.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday.