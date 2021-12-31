SAAPA slams govt’s move to ease lockdown restrictions

The alliance said New Year's Eve celebrations brought with them big crowds and an increased risk of poor observation of non-pharmaceutical interventions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - While those who plan to usher in the New Year by painting the town red have welcomed government's decision to relax alert level one restrictions, the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) on Friday said the move was premature.

The alliance said New Year's Eve celebrations brought with them big crowds and an increased risk of poor observation of non-pharmaceutical interventions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Government on Thursday said the country had passed the peak of the fourth wave amid the highly infectious Omicron variant, making it safer to ease restrictions.

SAAPA spokesperson, Maurice Smith, said lessons from the earlier lockdowns had shown that having a curfew and restrictions on alcohol not only eased the burden of trauma cases on the health system, but it also curbed the spread of the virus.

“When people get together in large groups, particularly fuelled by alcohol, they’re much more likely to stop observing the protocols – they stop wearing, they stop social distancing, and they don’t sanitise.”

Smith said during the festive period people most likely engaged in interpersonal violence, drunk driving and ignored COVID safety measures.

“People are going to be excited and pretty fuelled up by that time.”

He said this latest move by government should have rather come after the New Year's weekend.

