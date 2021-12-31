SA's COVID fatalities jump as 126 deaths, 12,979 new infections recorded

These fatalities take the country's known death toll to 91,061.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been a notable rise in South Africa's daily COVID-19 casualties.

Over the last 24-hour recording period, 126 more people have died in the country after contracting the virus.

These fatalities take the country's known death toll to 91,061.

South Africa also racked up 12,979 more infections, which works out to a 28.1% positivity rate.

Just under 28 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far but many people still need to go and get their second Pfizer shots.

Adults are allowed to get a booster shot six months after their second dose.