Rasa welcomes govt's move to lift curfew, further ease level 1 restrictions

Businesses in the hospitality sector, which had been hard hit by restrictions meant to curb the spread of the pandemic, pushed for the curfew to be lifted ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Restaurant Association of South Africa's Wendy Alberts has welcomed the move by government to ease level 1 lockdown regulations, which includes the lifting of the curfew, and permitting establishments to operate beyond 11pm provided they are licenced to do so.

Alberts said that the scrapping of the curfew was positive and encouraging for businesses and the public.

"It restores faith in government and brings South Africa to whole other level of attitude. We've seen devastation and hardship over the last two years and this speaks volumes for the positivity of how South Africa can swiftly manage the waves that come into effect by keeping themselves safe, by making strong decisions, keeping businesses safe, keeping our family and friends safe."