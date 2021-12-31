Ramaphosa to receive first part of state capture report on Tuesday - Gungubele

The document was due on 31 December but Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that it was postponed due to the mourning period that's being observed for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

JOHANNESBURG - After over three years of hearings, South Africans now have confirmation that the first part of the state capture commission report will be handed to the president next Tuesday.

The document was due on 31 December but Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said that it was postponed due to the mourning period that's being observed for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has until February to submit the final report.

Gungubele gave an update on the outcomes of Thursday's Cabinet meeting and on how this matter would be handled.

"The president has until 30 June 2022 to submit the report to Parliament with an indication of his intention with the regards to the implementation of the commission's recommendations. As the president indicated to the court only once the final installment has been received will it be possible to decide on the report's implications and the follow-up and implementation plan on the recommendations."