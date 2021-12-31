Queue outside St George’s gets longer as Tutu's body lies in repose for 2nd day
A charcoal Mercedes hearse is parked at the foot of the cathedral's steps, waiting until the end of the day to transport Desmond Tutu's body to the funeral parlour.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of people are queuing outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to pay their last respects to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
His body is lying in repose inside the cathedral for a second day on Friday.
A queue of people - locals and tourists - snakes around St George's Cathedral and into The Company Garden.
They've chosen to spend their New Year's Eve waiting in line to honour the nation's beloved Arch.
The streets around the cathedral have been blocked off and there's a calm atmosphere in the city centre, apart from the soft chatter among queuing members of the public and the occasional beep of the traffic lights.
#DesmondTutu Members of the public say its worth spending their New Years Eve in line to honour the Arch, a hero. LI pic.twitter.com/cdXC51kGpSEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2021
The globally revered anti-apartheid icon died peacefully aged 90 on Sunday.
He is to be cremated and his ashes will be buried at the weekend.
Slightly under 2,000 ordinary South Africans of all races and ages filed past his closed coffin in southern Africa's oldest cathedral on Thursday, according to a church official.
Following a private cremation, Tutu's ashes will be interred inside the cathedral, whose bells have been pealing in his memory for 10 minutes at midday every day since Monday.
Tutu retired as Archbishop after 10 years in 1996 and went on to lead a harrowing journey into South Africa's dark past as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of apartheid in terrible detail.
South Africa is marking a week of mourning for Tutu, with the country's multi-coloured flag flying at half-mast nationwide and ceremonies taking place every day until the funeral.
Weakened by advanced age and prostate cancer, Tutu had retired from public life in recent years.
He is survived by his wife Leah and four children, and several grand and great grandchildren.