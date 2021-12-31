Queue outside St George’s gets longer as Tutu's body lies in repose for 2nd day

A charcoal Mercedes hearse is parked at the foot of the cathedral's steps, waiting until the end of the day to transport Desmond Tutu's body to the funeral parlour.

CAPE TOWN - Scores of people are queuing outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to pay their last respects to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

His body is lying in repose inside the cathedral for a second day on Friday.

A queue of people - locals and tourists - snakes around St George's Cathedral and into The Company Garden.

They've chosen to spend their New Year's Eve waiting in line to honour the nation's beloved Arch.

A charcoal Mercedes hearse is parked at the foot of the cathedral's steps, waiting until the end of the day to transport Tutu's body to the funeral parlour.

The streets around the cathedral have been blocked off and there's a calm atmosphere in the city centre, apart from the soft chatter among queuing members of the public and the occasional beep of the traffic lights.