Go

Police seize Cape Town-bound mandrax shipments worth R4.3m

Police and the Hawks responded to information and pulled over two vehicles along the N2 highway.

Some of the mandrax seized by police in Grabouw and Heidelberg in the Western Cape. The drug shipments totalling R4.3 million were bound for Cape Town. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Some of the mandrax seized by police in Grabouw and Heidelberg in the Western Cape. The drug shipments totalling R4.3 million were bound for Cape Town. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Mandrax tablets worth an estimated R4.3 million being transported from Gauteng to Cape Town have been confiscated by authorities.

Police and the Hawks responded to information and pulled over two vehicles along the N2 highway.

The first vehicle was spotted in Grabouw.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase: "A joint police team pulled the vehicle over and conducted a search that resulted in the detection of 24 packets of mandrax tablets totalling 24,000 capsules valued at approximately R840,000."

Nkwalase said that a second vehicle was spotted in Heidelberg.

"A total of 100 000 mandrax tablets contained in 100 packets hidden in a false or makeshift compartment under the flatbed were found after the vehicle was stopped and searched by the joint police team," Nkwalase said.

Both drivers have been arrested.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA