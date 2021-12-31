Police seize Cape Town-bound mandrax shipments worth R4.3m

Police and the Hawks responded to information and pulled over two vehicles along the N2 highway.

CAPE TOWN - Mandrax tablets worth an estimated R4.3 million being transported from Gauteng to Cape Town have been confiscated by authorities.

The first vehicle was spotted in Grabouw.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase: "A joint police team pulled the vehicle over and conducted a search that resulted in the detection of 24 packets of mandrax tablets totalling 24,000 capsules valued at approximately R840,000."