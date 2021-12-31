NatJoints satisfied with its plans for Tutu funeral

NatJoints said that it had been meeting daily to prepare for the day following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of the special official funeral for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said that it was satisfied with the plans it had in place to ensure a safe and secure special official funeral category 1 for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on Saturday.

Tutu’s funeral will take place from 10am on New Year’s Day at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town where the Arch has been lying in repose since Thursday.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has urged mourners to cooperate with police.

"Mourners who will be paying their last respects to the late Archbishop and those who will be attending the service at the cathedral are urged to mourn in an orderly and responsible manner. Mourners who are making their way to the cathedral daily to hand over flowers and sign the condolence book are also encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience," Mathe said.

Mathe also said that only accredited guests would be allowed into the cathedral, while several roads in the vacinity would be closed from 6am to 7pm on Friday and again from 6am to 4pm on Saturday.