Lifting of curfew a huge relief to hospitality, tourism sectors - CoCT

Cabinet on Thursday night announced the immediate lifting of the midnight to 4am curfew and an increase in the number of people who can gather indoors from 750 to 1,000 were permissible.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town said that government’s decision to lift the curfew and other lockdown restrictions was long overdue, describing it as a huge relief to the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Cabinet on Thursday night announced the immediate lifting of the midnight to 4am curfew and an increase in the number of people who can gather indoors from 750 to 1,000 were permissible.

For two years, since the start of the pandemic, government imposed a curfew as one of the restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The City of Cape Town's MMC for economic growth, Alderman James Vos, said that after hearing for months from small businesses hit by lockdown restrictions that they needed every hour of trading to help staff make ends meet, goverment's decision comes as a welcome reprieve.

"This update means that these businesses will be able to take full advantage of the weeks left of this holiday season and beyond," Vos said.

Meanwhile, the Restaurant Association of South Africa's Wendy Alberts said that the move had restored faith in government's commitment towards rebuilding the economy.

"It's a good, positive, encouraging move for the South African citizens and it's just a notion that improves confidence, lovely conversation and it's going to help open and rebuild the economy," Alberts said.

She's called on South Africans to uphold COVID safety measures by visiting establishments that practice social distancing and all the protocols.