JMPD warns Joburg residents against discharging fireworks on New Year's Eve

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has issued a stern warning to Joburg residents who intend to set off fireworks this New Year's Eve.

The department has outlined law enforcement's plan to clamp down on destructive behaviour, with some already making plans to celebrate in public spaces following government's announcement of eased level 1 restrictions.

The JMPD said that they did not want a repeat of past incidents where the elderly and animals were traumatised by fireworks that were illegally discharged.