JMPD warns Joburg residents against discharging fireworks on New Year's Eve
The department has outlined law enforcement's plan to clamp down on destructive behaviour, with some already making plans to celebrate in public spaces following government's announcement of eased level 1 restrictions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has issued a stern warning to Joburg residents who intend to set off fireworks this New Year's Eve.
The JMPD said that they did not want a repeat of past incidents where the elderly and animals were traumatised by fireworks that were illegally discharged.
#JMPD SENDS A STERN WARNING AGAINST ILLEGAL USE OF FIREWORKS!https://t.co/ONZK79fqqB@LMoshwane @David_S_Tembe @mphophalatse1 @Angelfa47370841 @LillianSelapisa @CoJPublicSafety @CityofJoburgZA @WayneMinnaar2 @Abramjee @GP_CommSafetyJoburg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) December 31, 2021
Know your #joburgbylawsCity of Joburg EMS (@CityofJoburgEMS) December 30, 2021
Fireworks may not be sold by street hawkers or out of a vehicle or from spaza shop
No person may deal in fireworks unless that person holds the required licence
Its an offence to sell fireworks to a child or person under the age of 16 #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/rNVzNOpdA3