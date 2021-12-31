Happy New Year: Ramaphosa remembers those we lost in 2021

Delivering his New Year’s message on Friday, the president said the pandemic had taken its toll.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said the country was counting the cost of the coronavirus pandemic, with many spending their first festive season without loved ones.

Delivering his New Year’s message, the president said the pandemic had taken its toll.

“For many families around the country, this is a sad time and a reminder of what they have lost and in many homes tonight, there’s an empty space, which was once occupied by a father, a mother, a sister, a brother or a child.”



He also says the country has lost many key people.

“During the course of the year, we have lost men and women who were pillars of strength in our communities, leaders, activists and veterans of our struggle for liberations. Tomorrow, the nation will gather in spirit to lay to rest our beloved Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu.”

_WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa's New Year Message _