Gungubele: Govt doesn’t like being in a state of disaster

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele briefed the media on Friday on government’s decision to lift curfew, saying it appeared that the country had passed the peak of the fourth wave.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the lifting of the national state of disaster would depend on circumstances during the pandemic.

Gungubele briefed the media on Friday on government’s decision to lift curfew, saying it appeared that the country had passed the peak of the fourth wave.

“Omicron has reached the peak, and based on the experts, the conditions do allow that we do lift the curfew.”

He said government didn’t like being in a state of disaster.

“Every opportunity that is given, we explore it. We’ve been approached by a number of people who told us that their businesses are suffering during midnight and when the experts advise us on the peak, that created conditions for us to get in there and make sure that those people can do their business.”

Many business owners have welcomed the lifting of the curfew with the Restaurant Association of South Africa saying this was the start of an amazing recovery for the industry.

WATCH: Curfew lifted - Gungubele on outcomes of Cabinet meeting