Four people killed, two critical in Heidelburg collision

Paramedics found the wrecked car after 6am on Friday morning on the N3.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have died in a crash and two others critically injured in Heidelburg.

The occupants included two women and two men who had already succumbed to their injuries.

ER24's Russel Meiring: "Another man and a woman were found with several injuries and were in a critical condition. Medica extricated the patients, treated them and provided them with life support interventions before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care. The details around this incident are not yet known but local authorities are on the scene for further investigations."

Traffic authorities are stationed at various roads across the country, especially as the country prepares to usher in the New Year.

Law enforcement is also being intensified ahead of New Year celebrations.