EC community seeking answers after family of 5 murdered while sleeping

Four suspects are behind bars in connection with the crime.

CAPE TOWN - A Tsolo community is trying to come to terms with the murder of an entire family this week as police detectives work to try to establish what the motive could have been.

Five family members were killed at their home in the Tshisane locality earlier this week.

And the swift response by police resulted in arrests hours later.

Four suspects are behind bars in connection with the crime.

Their first court appearance on Friday is hoped to shed some light as to what could've resulted in the attack on the family of five on Wednesday night.

Residents of the Tshisane locality called the police after they'd discovered that the victims had been shot dead at their home.

They were sleeping when armed men stormed into the property and shot them.

The victims are aged between 18 and 82.

Their attackers are believed to be from the same locality.