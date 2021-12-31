Death toll from Chris Hani District initiation schools now at 12

Most of the fatalities since the start of the initiation season in November happened in Emalahleni Local Municipality with six deaths, four in Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, two in Sakhisizwe local municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of young people who've died at initiation schools in the Chris Hani District Municipality alone has risen to 12.

The Chris Hani District Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, has on Friday reported an additional death of a young boy.

Most of the fatalities since the start of the initiation season in November happened in Emalahleni Local Municipality with six deaths, four in Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, two in Sakhisizwe local municipalities.

"We deeply express our sincere condolences to the families and urge for cooperation from all involved - parents, iingcibi (traditional surgeons) and amakhankatha to ensure their safe return home," the municipality said in a statement.

Government authorities said they were now monitoring whether schools were adhering to safety health practices.

"The teams are currently busy across the district monitoring initiation schools, adherence to health protocols and ensuring intervention of government whenever necessary. We commend the efforts of these teams and urge them to continue saving lives until the last day of the Initiation season," it added.