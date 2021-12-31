Boy (10) drowns, another swept away in flooding incidents in KZN

Thursday's storm uprooted trees, flooded roads and damaged both public and private property in several municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - A 10-year-old boy has drowned after being swept away by water while attempting to cross a low-lying bridge in KwaMpumuza, in the Msunduzi local municipality.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka has sent his condolences to the family of Xolani Shange in the wake of the tragedy.

Spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila: "The 10-year-old was one of two people swept away, with the second person surviving the incident and is currently receiving medical attention. In a second incident, one person is missing after being swept away in a flooding incident in ward 8 of Maphumulo local municipality."

Mzila said that the MEC had dispatched disaster management teams to assess to the extent of the damage and to help out wherever possible.

"The MEC has also warned residents to be vigilant as severe thunderstorms are forecast for today in the districts of uThukela, Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu and Ugu District," Mzila said.