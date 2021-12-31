After confession, relatives want to know why NW woman ordered hit on own family

Onthatile Sebati, who was the sole survivor in the 2016 attack on the family, reportedly confessed to orchestrating the crime and led police to the alleged hitmen earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Onthatile Sebati’s family said that they were relieved that the 2018 case against two men who were accused of killing her family failed otherwise they would not have this opportunity to get to the truth.

Sebati, who was the sole survivor in the 2016 attack on the family, reportedly confessed to orchestrating the crime and led police to the alleged hitmen earlier this month.

Her family said that they were shocked and never suspected her.

In 2018, two men accused of killing Constable Lucky Sebati and his family were acquitted in the High Court in Pretoria due to a lack of evidence against them.

Now, in 2021, Sebati’s daughter Onthatile led police to the alleged hitmen she had hired to wipe out her family, leaving many of her relatives shocked.

Sebati’s grandfather Colley Ratlhagane: "The wrong people could have been arrested if this confession had anything to do with it."

Ratlhagane said that he hoped to hear in court what motivated Onthatile – who was a teenager at the time – to orchestrate such a heinous crime.

He said that for him, what mattered most was getting justice for the deceased.