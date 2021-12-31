5 people killed in collision on R60 between Worcester and Robertson

It's understood that the car they were travelling in collided with a truck between Worcester and Robertson on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Five young women have been killed in an accident on the R60 in the Western Cape.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash but police are investigating.

Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell has sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

Spokesperson Jandre Bakker: "Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver of the motorcar wanted to make a U-turn but did so in front of the truck, resulting in the truck crashing into the motorcar. Five people in the light motor vehicle died and the driver of the heavy motor vehicle was slightly injured. We urge all road users to be extra vigilant as traffic volumes increase ahead of the New Year's weekend."

Sincere condolences to the families of the road users who lost their lives in a tragic crash on the R60 between Worcester and Robertson this afternoon. @WCGovTPW @WCGovSafelyHome @_ArriveAlive #LiveBeyondDezemba #BoozeFreeRoads #festiveseason pic.twitter.com/UcYsngOvEo MEC Daylin Mitchell (@mec_mitchell) December 30, 2021