2021’s biggest moments in sports: Racism, mental health and smashing records

Meanwhile, Allyson Felix won her 11th Olympics medal, which is the most won by a track and field athlete in the history of the Games.

Felix overtook Carl Lewis as the USA's most decorated track and field athlete in Olympic history.

In her fifth Games, the 35-year-old has taken her tally to 11 medals, leaving her as the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, and with more athletics medals than any other American.

Allyson Felix is the the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history.



She captured her record breaking 11th medal at Tokyo 2020 after becoming a mom in 2018. #MondayMotivationpic.twitter.com/JcsCZuqBJT Olympics (@Olympics) December 6, 2021

A moment that brought sports lovers around the world to tears was when high jumpers Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi of Qatar and Italy decided to share the gold medal, making it one of the most memorable moments at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Until Tokyo, there had not been a shared Olympic track and field gold medal since 1912.

Other standout moments included Karsten Warholm smashing the 400m hurdles world record on his way to gold in the event. Lamont Marcell Jacobs surprised the world when he won the 100m Olympic title and Kenya's Eliud Chipchoge defended his Olympic marathon title.

FIRST-TIMERS AND MAKING A STATEMENT

Jennifer Valente earned America its first-ever gold medal in women's track cycling. The country has won silver or bronze seven times before in the sport - they can now check off a gold medal.

Team USA also managed to win the county's first women's gold in volleyball.

In another historic moment, Canadian soccer player Quinn became the first openly transgender and nonbinary athlete to win Olympic gold when the Canadian women’s soccer team beat Sweden in the final.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black American woman and the second American woman ever to win gold in wrestling.

Eighteen-year-old gymnast Sunisa Lee left her first Olympics with all three medals: gold for her performance in the all-around, silver for the team competition, and bronze for the uneven bars.

Final Medal Table

United States: 39 gold, 113 total China: 38 gold, 88 total Japan: 27 gold, 58 total Great Britain: 22 gold, 65 total ROC: 20 gold, 71 total Australia: 17 gold, 46 total Italy: 10 gold, 40 total Germany: 10 gold, 37 total Netherlands: 10 gold, 36 total France: 10 gold, 33 total

52. South Africa: 1 gold, 2 silver

PARALYMPICS

The sporting year leading to the postponed Paralympics was filled with uncertainty, with athletes unsure whether the Paralympics would go ahead in Tokyo after being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. South Africa finally sent 34 athletes to compete in seven sporting codes at the Paralympics - athletics, archery, cycling, equestrian, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair tennis.

Team South Africa ended the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo with seven medals, putting them 34th on the medal standings.

Among the 34 athletes to represent South Africa was Ntombizanele "Zanele" Situ - who at 50-years-old was the oldest member of Team SA

This was her sixth Paralympic Games, and she’s a four-time medallist – two golds in the javelin in 2000 and 2004, silver in the discus in 2000 and bronze in the javelin in 2016.

Situ is also the first black South African to win Paralympic gold at the 2000 Sydney Games and is a two-time world javelin champion.

READ: At 50, veteran Paralympian Zanele Situ not ready to call time on athletics

AMAZING MOMENTS FROM THE PARALYMPICS

The first-ever Refugee Paralympic Team made it's debut at the Paralympics with six athletes representing approximately 82 million refugees worldwide.

The athletes included three Syrian refugees: Ibrahim Al Hussein competing in Para swimming, Alia Issa competing in the club throw (also the first woman to compete on the team), and Anas Al Khalifa competing in Para canoe.

The team also included Parfait Hakizimana, a Burundian refugee competing in Para taekwondo, Abbas Karimi, an Afghan refugee competing in Para swimming, and Shahrad Nasajpour, an Iranian refugee competing in discus.

While two of the athletes did compete in 2016 (Ibrahim Al Hussein and Shahrad Nasajpour), they competed as individuals and not on a coordinated team.

Congratulations to the six incredible athletes who have been named in the Tokyo 2020 Refugee Paralympic Team. Well be cheering for you! #RefugeeParalympicTeampic.twitter.com/1r1xHHHpU8 Coldplay (@coldplay) June 30, 2021

Team India upped their game and bettered their performance by taking 19 medals home; this was India's highest tally in history.

Shooter Avani Lekhara won two medals herself, a gold and bronze. There were five gold medals, eight silver and six bronze.

Meanwhile, the Afghan flag was carried with no athletes behind it at the opening ceremony. However, due to support from the international community, athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were able to make it out of Afghanistan and compete in the Games.

The youngest athlete, Husnah Kukundakwe, a Ugandan swimmer, made her debut at just 14-years-old.

AGE AIN'T NOTHING BUT A NUMBER AND LOVE WINS MEDALS

Franc Pinter from Slovenia, competed for the eighth time at the age of 67 having made his international debut at the 1992 Barcelona Paralympic Games.

And love being on the track, Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo, a runner from Cape Verde, and her guide, Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, got engaged right after the women's T11 200m heats.

Husband and wife Neil and Lora Fachie of Great Britain each secured Paralympic track cycling golds on the final day of competition at the Izu Velodrome.

Having competed at the Paralympics when she was 12, Team USA swimmer Jessica Long won her 27th medal at the Games.

And sometimes it ends in tears of regret as Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli won a gold medal in shot put but was later disqualified because he was three minutes late to the event.

More like has stolen #gold from Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli. Ikhwan (@JatIkhwan) August 31, 2021

MAKING HISTORY AND WORLD RECORDS

Vanessa Low of Australia broke three back-to-back records in long jump and Sumit Antil broke his own world record in javelin throw and set a new record three times.

Morteza Mehrzad competed for Iran's sitting volleyball team. He stands at 8'1", making him the tallest Paralympian in history and the second tallest man on Earth.

Meanwhile, Para taekwondo made its debut with Peru's Leonor Espinoza Carranza as its first gold medal winner and Turkey's Meryem Cadvar as the silver medal winner.

And lastly, Morocco's blind football team was the first team from Africa to ever make it to the semifinals.

FORMULA ONE

The 2021 Formula 1 season proved to be one of the best in recent years as the battle for the driver's title went down to the very final lap of the season. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Red Bull Racing Honda's Dutch driver Max Verstappen literally went wheel-to-wheel in their title battle, which at times got tetchy, petulant and ugly, but produced some breathtaking racing.

Serving up more twists and turns than a street circuit, the title fight saw Hamilton overcome a 32-point deficit to go into the final race level on points with Verstappen.

Hamilton, who was seeking a record eighth driver's title, was overtaken on the final lap by Verstappen after the race was brought under safety car conditions following a crash by Nicholas Latifi a few laps before. Up to that point, Hamilton had been in control of the race, having led from the start but the safety car allowed Verstappen to pit for fresh tyres and when the safety car was called in for the final lap, Verstappen was able to power past Hamilton to win the race and his first world title. Mercedes protested but in vain - Verstappen's win stands.

The @redbullracing crew went through a rollercoaster of emotions at Yas Marina #F1 pic.twitter.com/kUDbJBsEHn Formula 1 (@F1) December 21, 2021

During the course of the season, Hamilton and Verstappen would tangle on more than one occasion - at Imola, Verstappen forced Hamilton into evasive action at the first corner to take the lead, resulting in a damaged front wing. At Silverstone, a first-lap battle for the lead saw the two come together, with Verstappen ending up in the tyre wall in a high-speed crash. Hamilton went on to win the race despite earning a 10-second penalty. At Monza, the two came together as neither yielded for a corner. Verstappen ended up on top of Hamilton's car, with neither driver scoring any points. In the penultimate race of the season in Jeddah, Verstappen was penalised for an illegal manouevre and ordered to let Hamilton overtake him but the Briton ran into the back of him. Luckily no damage was caused and Hamilton went on to win the race. The Dutchman was given a five-second penalty over the incident. Hamilton's win saw the two drivers go into the final race of the season level on points.

While Verstappen won the driver's title, Hamilton finished as the runner-up and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a distant third. Mercedes though did win an eighth straight constructor's title, with Red Bull Racing Honda the runner-up and Ferrari in third.

Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez secured his second career GP win when he won in Azerbaijan while Esteban Ocon picked up his maiden GP victory in Hungary.

The season was also the last for former world champion Kimi Raikkonen, who after 20 years, ended his F1 career at the penultimate race in Jeddah.

The sport also saw the loss of former Williams team principal, Frank Williams, who died in November at the age of 79.

MOTOGP

A new MotoGP champion was crowned but a legend also departed. Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the title with two races to go when rival Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati fell while leading the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Bagnaia ended the season as runner-up, 22 points behind Quartararo, while 2020 world champion, Joan Mir of Suzuki, ended the season in third, 70 points behind Quartararo.

The season also proved to be the last for the legendary Valentino Rossi, who retired after 26 years of racing. The 42-year-old Italian, who has nine world titles across multiple categories, finished tenth in his final outing in Valencia.

Ero preoccupato pensando alla mia ultima gara,pi che altro non sapevo cosa aspettarmi,non avevo idea di come mi sarei sentito appena sceso dalla moto.

Invece stato divertente,abbiamo fatto un bel casino. stata una giornata indimenticabile.

Grazie a tutti

Valencia,14+11+21 pic.twitter.com/9yZSV80OO8 Valentino Rossi (@ValeYellow46) November 29, 2021

The season also saw the return of six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who missed the entire 2020 season and the first few races of 2021 due to a serious arm injury he sustained in a race crash. He managed four podium finishes from his 14 starts but saw his season cut short after a training crash caused the return of diplopia or double vision, causing him to miss the final two races of the season. He finished the season in seventh.

South Africa's Brad Binder could only manage one podium finish this season, a win in Austria, but was consistent enough to improve on his overall ranking, ending the season in sixth place. Last season, he was 11th.

TENNIS

There were a number of big questions hanging over the start of tennis' first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open. Would Serena Williams finally equal Margaret Court's all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles? Would Roger Federer return to competitive tennis after his knee surgeries in 2020? Would the young guns step up and oust Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic? Who would be crowned Olympic champion? Despite the coronavirus, it looked like tennis fans would be in for a bumper year of action and it lived up to it and more.

The Australian Open saw Djokovic pick up his 18th Grand Slam title as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the final. Nadal's quarterfinal exit at the hands of Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up the possibility of a new name being added to the champions' list but Djokovic proved that he was still the man to beat in Melbourne.

Naomi Osaka got her year off to a flying start as she defeated Jennifer Brady in the women's final for her second Australian Open title, knocking Williams out in their semifinal clash.

Federer made his return from injury at the Qatar Open in March as he looked to get a run of games in before the French Open, Wimbledon and the Olympics. He made it to the quarterfinals where he was dumped out by Nikoloz Basilashvili.



The French Open looked like it would serve up a three-way fight for the men's title as the Big Three of Nadal, Federer and Djokovic were all playing. But drama ensued off the court when Naomi Osaka announced that she would not be doing press conferences. She said she felt that the post-match conferences were akin to "kicking people when they are down" and that they affected her mental health. She then withdrew from the tournament "for her own well-being" after she was fined for not doing the mandatory press conference after her first-round win and threatened with disqualification. The topic of mental health was one that surfaced continuously through the sporting year as more athletes revealed their struggles with depression and their own mental health issues.

Back on the court, Williams was defeated in the last 16 by Elena Rybakina while Federer withdraw to protect his body from injury. With top seeds Williams, Osaka and Ashleigh Barty out of the tournament, this paved the way for a new name on the trophy. The final was contested between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejčíková, with Krejčíková winning her first Grand Slam title.

Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Wimbledon was hit by the withdrawals of Nadal and Osaka. Nadal, who also withdrew from the Olympics, said that he wanted to prolong his career, while Osaka took time away for the court following her revelations of her battles with depression. She, though, confirmed her participation in the Olympics in her home country of Japan.

On the court, Federer fell in the quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz. Djokovic was again supreme as he defeated Matteo Berrettini in the final. The Serb was now level on 20 Grand Slam titles with Nadal and Federer and was looking good to complete the Golden Slam with the Olympics and the US Open still to come.

In the women's draw, Williams was forced out in the first round with an injury, while her 41-year-old sister Venus, herself a five-time Wimbledon singles champion, exited in the second round. The final was contested by Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova, with Barty emerging victorious.

The tournament was also a notable one for South Africa, with wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso Montjane making both the singles and doubles finals.

The Tokyo Olympics went ahead under coronavirus restrictions, with no spectators allowed at any of the events. With Nadal and Federer absent, it looked like Djokovic was the favourite for the gold medal and with his form in the previous three Slams, it seemed like it would be a procession. But the end result proved that the Olympics brought out the best in one's opponents as Djokovic fell in the semifinal to eventual gold medallist Alexander Zverev of Germany. Russia's Karen Khachanov picked up the silver and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta the bronze.

In the women's draw, Belinda Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova for the gold medal with Elina Svitolina picking up the bronze. Osaka, who was playing on home soil, crashed out in the last 16.

In the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, Djokovic was looking to move ahead of his rival Nadal and Federer with his 21st Grand Slam title and a first calendar Grand Slam. The odds of doing that were in his favour as neither were competing. The Serbian made it to the final only to be defeated by Daniil Medvedev. South Africa's Lloyd Harris enjoyed a run to the quarterfinal where he was beaten by Alexander Zverev.

Britain's Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez for her first Grand Slam title.

After a stellar season, Djokovic ended the season as the top-ranked men's player with Ashleigh Barty the number one women's player for the year.

GOLF

The sporting world was rocked by the news that Tiger Woods had been hospitalised with career-threatening leg injuries after he crashed his car in February. Woods needed surgery and made his return to the golf course in December.

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win a major tournament when he won the Masters at Augusta.

Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest player to win a major championship at the age of 50.

Spain's John Rahm claimed his first major title when he won the US Open at Torrey Pines.

Collin Morikawa bagged his second major title when he won the Open Championship at Royal St George's in England.

South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen seemed to be the unlucky one at the majors, finishing in the top 5 at three of the tournaments. Compatriot Dylan Frittelli also put in a good showing at the Open, finishing in fifth behind Oosthuizen.

At the Olympics, the USA's Xander Schauffele picked up the gold medal, with South African-born Rory Sabbatini claiming the silver medal for Slovakia. C.T. Pan of the Chinese Taipei won the bronze medal.

Rahm finished the season as the top-ranked golfer, going one better than 2020. Morikawa was ranked at number 2 and Dustin Johnson at 3. Oosthuizen was the best-ranked South African at number 10.